Send Diane Lee your story idea

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Exclusive Consumer Reports
First Responder Friday
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
PR Newswire Press Releases
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
Greenwood Fire encourages people to create escape plans, practice fire safety
Rep. Nancy Mace tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19
Betty White suffered stroke 6 days before her death, reports say
Video
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
🐯 Mascot Challenge
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
From north to east, NFL firings begin on day after finales
Top Stories
Aspiring Olympian sweeps 4 Disney races in “Dopey Challenge”
Commissioners to report on CFP expansion talks to presidents
Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 74-54 win over Kentucky
With CFP title on line, Georgia gets another crack at ‘Bama
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
The Southern Table with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
Open Road
There’s Hope for Healthy Living
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Magic Monday January 10, 2022
Video
Top Stories
New Treatment For Lung Cancer
Video
Renew Health & Wellness of the Upstate Can Help You With Your Total Wellness
Video
Brown Girls Read Book Club
Video
Move It Monday – Russell Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers
Video
Community
#7Kids
BestReviews
Caring For The Carolinas
Carolina Blends and Brews
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Let’s Eat
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at The Hare and Hound in Landrum
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Hearts Family Restaurant in Union
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Send Diane Lee your story idea
Fill out the form below to submit your story idea to Diane Lee.
Your Name
(required)
Your contact information (phone or email)
(required)
Your city / location
(required)
Tell us your story idea
(required)
I am willing to speak about this issue on camera
(required)
Submit