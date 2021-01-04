Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
All Election Results
Coronavirus
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
State News
Your Local Election Headquarters
World News
Top Stories
Government officials concerned about rising coronavirus rates after holidays
Video
North Carolina man saves deputy after fiery crash
Video
Extraordinary warning to Trump by all 10 living former secretaries of defense
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ adds $5.5 million in 2nd US weekend
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🖍️ Color Your Weather
Forecast
Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
ACC Football
❓ Big Game Challenge
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
🐯 Mascot Challenge
🏆 Pro Football Challenge
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Derrick Henry becomes 8th player with 2,000 yards rushing
Top Stories
Welcome to the postseason, Cleveland. Cleveland? Yep
Saints rout Panthers 33-7 to earn No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs
Brady throws for 4 TDs, Bucs pull away from Falcons 44-27
Storm Murphy’s first career double-double helps Wofford beat Samford, 94-84
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Skating on the Square Ticket Giveaway
Top Stories
This Week In History – President Truman Signed Presidential Proclamation 2714
Video
Top Stories
New Years Eve Magic With Jack
Video
A rebranded Simpsonville is feeling the revitalization vibe
Video
What You Need To Know About This Wild Real Estate Market
Video
Infertility Questions With Creighton Likes
Video
Community
Carolina’s Family
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Operation Warmth 2021
Top Stories
Salvation Army Bell Ringers adjust for COVID-19 regulations
Video
Top Stories
Sylvan Learning Center offers advice to parents to keep kids learning during Winter Break
Video
Last chance to donate toys to children in need at Tryon International Equestrian Center
Video
Spartanburg Humane Society’s Christmas wish list longer than ever due to pandemic
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Internships
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Skating on the Square Ticket Giveaway
Enter for your chance to win.
Trending Stories
Child’s remains found in wall of Pacolet residence, coroner says
Video
Watch Live Newscast or Replay of Previous Show
I-26 closed after semi strikes Hwy 49 bridge
Weather
Extraordinary warning to Trump by all 10 living former secretaries of defense