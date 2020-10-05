South Carolina Senate Debate

NEXSTAR BROADCASTING TO HOST EXCLUSIVE LIVE STATEWIDE TELECAST OF DEBATE FOR UNITED STATES SENATE SEAT FROM SOUTH CAROLINA ON OCTOBER 9 AT 7 P.M.

Nexstar Broadcasting will host an exclusive multi-market live telecast of a debate between the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the United States Senate from South Carolina, incumbent Senator Lindsay Graham (R-NC) and challenger Jaime Harrison. The debate will take place on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the studios of WSPA/7 News in Spartanburg, SC, and be telecast throughout the state.  

The debate will be moderated by WSPA 7 News anchor Amy Wood and include WSPA 7 News anchor Gordon Dill and WCBD News 2 anchor Carolyn Murray, who will pose questions to the candidates on local and regional issues impacting communities across South Carolina.  

The debate will air live across the state on WSPA, WCBD in Charleston, WBTW in Myrtle Beach, WLTX in Columbia, WSAV, which covers Hilton Head and Beaufort areas, and WJBF in Aiken.

The debate will also be streamed live on all digital platforms.

In addition to taking questions from the moderator and panelists, the candidates will respond to questions from local voters regarding issues that impact their local communities.  Viewers can submit questions for the debate at SCResponds@wspa.com, and can follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #SCsenatedebate

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

StationNetworkMarketStation WebsiteSocial
WSPA-TVCBSSpartanburg, SCwspa.com@WSPA7
WCBD-TVNBCCharleston, SCcounton2.com@WCBD
WBTW-TVCBSMyrtle Beach, SCwbtw.com@WBTWNews13
WSAV-TVNBCHilton Head, SCwsav.com@WSAV
WJBF-TVMeTV (6.2)Aiken, SCwjbf.com@WJBF
WMYTMyNetworkTVYork, SCwjzy.com@FOX46News
