Furman falls in heartbreaker at VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) – Greg Parham had 24 points as VMI narrowly beat Furman 74-73.

Jalen Slawson led the Paladins with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.

Alex Hunter tied the game for Furman twice within the final minute of play on a three-pointer and then with three free throws with nine second remaining.

But Trey Bonham’s free throw with three seconds remaining, and subsequent miss on a second try, sealed the upset victory for VMI (8-7, 3-3).

Furman (10-4, 4-1), which began the day by itself in first place in the Southern Conference, drops into a three-way tie in the loss column with Wofford and ETSU.

The Paladins visit ETSU Saturday in another critical match-up.

VMI travels to Mercer Saturday to face the Bears in the Ingles SoCon Game Of The Week at 2pm on the CW62, NEXSTAR SoCon Network, and ESPN Plus.

