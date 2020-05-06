Spartanburg street closure to expand outdoor dining

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Some streets will be shut down in downtown Spartanburg so that restraurants can expand outdoor seating areas.

The new norm will start at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 7th and will go until further notice. Cars will be moved out tables and chairs will fill Morgan Square.

The seven restaurants that sit across from the square will expand their outdoor dinning rooms, with the city’s approval.

“I’m glad that restaurants are able to do this small part and the city is now helping to kick in to make it even a little bit bigger.” Local F.I.G., Manager, Steven King said.

Restaurants like Local F.I.G. that aren’t on the square are allows to use their sidewalks for dining without a special permit from the city, which is usually required.

“The businesses down here really need the support. I think its great because they really need a break right now.” customer, Valerie McDowell said.

Outside seating will be the new normal for restaurants at least while Covid-19 is a concern.

City officials say the street closure will affect Main street between Church Street and Magnolia Street, which is the same area the city usually closes for festivals.

“That’s gonna allow all those restaurants to have a little bit extra room to start using some of these practices that are being put in place.” Spartanburg Police, Lt. Lee Raines said.

As table cloths are laid, glassware and silverware are set, restaurants will keep tables eight feet apart and follow all recommended guidelines, which includes waitstaff wearing masks and gloves and parties of no more than eight people.

“Now you can come out and actually sit around a table and no you can’t go in the restaurants yet, but you can come and you can have that restaurant experience, just in a safe environment.”

City of Spartanburg, Communications and marketing Manager, Christopher George said.

The City of Greenville is looking at the feasibility of similar measures, but have no plans to move forward at the moment.

Some Greenville restaurants are requesting tent permits for parking lots and the city is processing those.