DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Byrnes High School football players were involved in a car accident on the way to school Friday.

The crash happened Friday morning when the two players were headed to school from a team breakfast, according to a statement released by the District Five Schools of Spartanburg County.

The players were taken to the hospital and treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Byrnes beat Hillcrest 31-28 to advance to the second round with their teammates in mind.

Head Coach Reggie Shaw said, “we won three times tonight. Caleb Melton survived a car wreck. Chris Foster survived a car wreck, and we won this tonight.