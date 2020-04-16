1  of  17
2020 BMW Charity Pro-Am cancelled

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The 2020 BMW Charity Pro-Am was officially cancelled by the PGA Tour Thursday.

The cancellation was among several tournament postponements and cancellations announced Thursday morning amidst COVID-19 concerns.

Additionally, all related pro-am events scheduled from June 1-7 at Thornblade Club, The Cliffs Valley and other Upstate sites have been cancelled.

“As disappointing as this is for everyone involved, our number one priority is the health and safety of the community-at-large as well as the fans, volunteers, players and sponsors of the tournament,” said President of South Carolina Charities, Inc. Bob Nitto.

