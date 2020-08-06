2020 Clemson football schedule released

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A Clemson Tigers player holds up his helmet before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The 2020 Clemson football schedule was finally released Thursday morning.

The Clemson Tigers will kickoff the season against Wake Forest on September 12. The following week, the Tigers will have face off against a non-conference opponent yet to be announced.

Clemson has an open date on Sep. 26 before returning to conference play against Virginia on Oct. 3.

Find Clemson’s full schedule below:

Sept. 12: at WF

Sept. 19: NON-CONFERENCE TBA

Sept. 26: Open Date

Oct. 3: UVA

Oct. 10: MIAMI (FLA.)

Oct. 17: at GT

Oct. 24: SYRACUSE

Oct. 31: BC

Nov. 7: at ND

Nov. 14: Open Date

Nov. 21: at FSU

Nov. 28: PITT

Dec. 5: at VaTech

Check out the full ACC football schedule below: