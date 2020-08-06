2020 Clemson football schedule released

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The 2020 Clemson football schedule was finally released Thursday morning.

The Clemson Tigers will kickoff the season against Wake Forest on September 12. The following week, the Tigers will have face off against a non-conference opponent yet to be announced.

Clemson has an open date on Sep. 26 before returning to conference play against Virginia on Oct. 3.

Find Clemson’s full schedule below:

  • Sept. 12: at WF
  • Sept. 19: NON-CONFERENCE TBA
  • Sept. 26: Open Date
  • Oct. 3: UVA
  • Oct. 10: MIAMI (FLA.)
  • Oct. 17: at GT
  • Oct. 24: SYRACUSE
  • Oct. 31: BC
  • Nov. 7: at ND
  • Nov. 14: Open Date
  • Nov. 21: at FSU
  • Nov. 28: PITT
  • Dec. 5: at VaTech

Check out the full ACC football schedule below:

