3 more skaters out of nationals due to positive tests

by: DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press

Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov compete in the rhythm dance program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three more skaters have withdrawn from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships due to positive COVID-19 tests, bringing the total dropouts for the week to seven.

Men’s competitor William Hubbart withdrew Saturday before his event began. Ice dancers Raffaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov, who were 11th after the rhythm dance, also are out. The U.S. federation did not disclose which of the ice dancers tested positive.

Previously, two-time U.S. women’s champion Alysa Liu tested positive, as did Amber Glenn. Both dropped out after competing in the short program, when Liu was third. She is expected to be chosen for the Olympic squad later Saturday along with event winner Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen.

Defending pairs champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier never made it on the ice in Nashville after he tested positive. They, like Liu, petitioned the national federation to be chosen for the Olympic team. Knierim and Frazier also are expected to be added for Beijing, where the United States has two spots in pairs.

