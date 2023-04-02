CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (Clemson SID) – Graduate transfers Ally Miklesh and Reedy Davenport led the charge for the No. 5/5 Clemson Tigers to secure the ACC sweep of Boston College on Sunday afternoon. The two combined for four hits and six RBIs, two hits and three RBIs each, to lead Clemson past Boston College, 8-0, in five innings to improve to 36-1 overall (12-0 ACC), while BC fell to 16-17 overall (1-8 ACC).

Sunday’s victory was the fourth ACC sweep of the season for the Tigers. It also marked a program-record 22 consecutive wins. It was the 16th shutout and 15th run-rule of the season for the Tigers.

Clemson got on the board in the second inning after Aby Vieira hit a one-out single to left field. Arielle Oda reached on a fielder’s choice, and Ansley Houston, who was running for Vieira, was ruled safe at second after a throwing error by BC’s third baseman put runners at first and second. Ally Miklesh stepped to the plate and hit a ball into the gap of left center for a double that plated Houston. Reedy Davenport executed a sac squeeze down the third base line to plate Oda and make it 2-0 in favor of the Tigers.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the top of the third with no outs as Maddie Moore walked, Valerie Cagle advanced her with a single and Caroline Jacobsen drew another walk. Alia Logoleo picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice that scored Moore, but Cagle was ruled out at third for the first out. Vieira drew the Tigers’ third walk of the inning to reload the bases, and Oda picked up an RBI of her own with another walk. Still with only one out in the inning, Clemson led 4-0.

Miklesh stepped to the plate next, and drove a single into right field to plate two runners, her second and third RBIs of the day, by bringing Vieira and Logoleo home. Davenport delivered her second RBI of the game with a single hit over the head of BC’s shortstop to make it 7-0 Clemson after three.

Davenport put the final run on the board in the top of the fifth with a solo blast out of left field. It was her third home run of the season, and the program’s 53rd of the year.

Cagle got the start in the circle on Sunday for Clemson. She pitched five innings with four strikeouts to improve to 18-1. She only allowed one hit and didn’t give up a walk after facing 17 batters. She also moved her career-win count to 71 games with 25 solo shutouts.

Up Next

The Tigers return to McWhorter Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. to host Furman in a midweek matchup before hosting Florida State for a three-game series beginning on Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. Fans should be advised that tickets are no longer available online for the Florida State series, but a limited number of tickets will be held for purchase at the gates of McWhorter Stadium on a first-come, first-serve basis.