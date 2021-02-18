7 News Remembers Dale Earnhardt

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — February 18 marks 20 years to the day that the world lost “The Intimidator” Dale Earnhardt Sr in a crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Tonight at 8 p.m. Pete Yanity and Gordon Dill will host a live event remembering Earnhardt. Join Pete and Gordon live on the WSPA 7 News Facebook page or watch in the video player above to catch the full special.

“It’s one of those things you’ll never forget because a hero of our sport passed away,” Richard Childress No. 3 driver Austin Dillon said.

After the incident, safety measures were implemented at the track and in cars that would change safety in the sport forever, including the Hans device, which protects the head and neck from the likelihood of injury in a crash.