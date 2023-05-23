SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Gettys D. Broome High School in Spartanburg is getting a familiar face as their newest head coach for the boys basketball program.

Hal McManus, who served as a Broome athletic director and basketball coach from 1999-2010, was announced by the Spartanburg School District Three on Monday.

During his initial tenure, the Duncan native led the team to several titles including regional championships from 2004-2006, upper state championships in 2005 and 2006, and a state championship title in 2005.

McManus has received many honors as a coach, earning the Spartanburg Herald Coach of the Year in 2005 and 2006, and the High School Sports Report AA Coach of the Year in 2005.

“It’s truly an honor to be named head basketball coach at Broome,” McManus said. “My coaching philosophy means creating leaders on and off the court, instilling the family values that I know the District Three community cherishes and puts into all of its students and athletes. I believe we can create another legacy together.”

McManus’ coaching expertise allowed him to secure similar positions at Spartanburg High School, Boiling Springs High School and Liberty High School following his initial time at Broome.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach McManus back into the Centurion family,” Gettys D. Broome High School Principal Rodney Graves said. “As we always say, once a Centurion, always a Centurion, and we’re ecstatic to see what Hal can do for our basketball team.”

McManus is a Lander University graduate. He also earned a Master of Sports Science Degree from the United States Academy.

McManus’ second tenure at Broome will begin in July 2023.