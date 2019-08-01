A golfer’s quest

You might say that Ryan Cherry ‘played through’ our area Wednesday.

The Connecticut man got in a round at the Furman Golf Course, his South Carolina stop in his quest to play 50 rounds in 50 state in 50 days.

Cherry is on his trek to raise awareness to get young girls more involved in the game through his charity Girls Golf Too!

He says his three daughters inspired his effort.

After his round at Furman with one of his daughters, they then headed-up to North Carolina to get in another round on the day. Rounds in Tennessee and Kentucky will follow.

More information on Cherry’s organization can be found at girlsgolftoo.org.