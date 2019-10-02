A local take on new California Fair Pay law

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A law recently passed in California provides the opportunity for college athletes to be compensated for use of the likeness and image which could essentially put them in competition with the very athletic departments they belong to for marketing rights fees.

Wofford athletic director Richard Johnson noted Tuesday to 7 Sports that the new law, which similar legislaton will be discussed soon in other states like South Carolina, could reopen college athletics to heavy booster involvement, something the NCAA spent decades trying to clean-up.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store