A local take on new California Fair Pay law

A law recently passed in California provides the opportunity for college athletes to be compensated for use of the likeness and image which could essentially put them in competition with the very athletic departments they belong to for marketing rights fees.

Wofford athletic director Richard Johnson noted Tuesday to 7 Sports that the new law, which similar legislaton will be discussed soon in other states like South Carolina, could reopen college athletics to heavy booster involvement, something the NCAA spent decades trying to clean-up.