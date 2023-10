Clemson’s game at NC State Saturday will air on The CW Network at 2pm.

It will be Clemson’s debut in the conference’s new TV package with the network and the game will be seen locally on the CW62.

Clemson (4-3, 2-3 ACC) fell at Miami, 28-20, in double overtime on Saturday night, while NC State (4-3, 1-2) had an open date this past weekend.