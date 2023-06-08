GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Following a national search, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the hiring of Jackie Carson as its Senior Associate Commissioner for Women’s Basketball.



Carson brings a wealth of administrative experience, currently serving as one of two coaches on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee (WBOC) and as a member of the WBCA Board of Directors. She will begin her tenure with the ACC on July 5, following a career at Furman University as head women’s basketball coach.



“ACC Women’s Basketball continues to set new standards of excellence and we are thrilled to have Jackie join the conference office in this prominent role,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Our conference has been unwavering in its dedication to women’s basketball, and we look forward to Jackie’s leadership as we work collectively with our schools to enhance our priorities for the benefit of our student-athletes and programs.”



“This is an incredible opportunity and I look forward to working with our schools, coaches and partners on all things ACC Women’s Basketball,” said Carson. “I’m humbled and eager to join Commissioner Phillips and the ACC staff.”



Carson will serve as a member of the ACC’s Leadership Team, and is responsible for planning, implementing, and executing the overall management of the league’s women’s basketball operation. She will serve as the primary liaison to the ACC women’s basketball head coaches and committee members and will oversee the league’s women’s basketball supervisor of officials. Carson’s responsibilities will also consist of the management and oversight of the annual Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, regular-season conference scheduling, liaison work with the conference’s television partners and to the national basketball organizations including, but not limited to, the NCAA, WBCA, USA Basketball and Play4Kay.



A former Furman women’s basketball student-athlete, Jackie earned her Bachelor of Science in Health and Exercise Science/Pre-Medicine. She is the first person in the Southern Conference basketball history – men’s or women’s – to be named both conference coach of the year and conference player of the year. She is a member of the Furman University Hall of Fame, and her jersey has been retired. In addition, she was named to the Southern Conference 100th Anniversary Women’s Basketball Team.



Prior to her coaching tenure at Furman, Carson was an Associate Head Coach at James Madison University, Bucknell University and with the Fairfax Stars Nike EYBL AAU Program that won the 2002 AAU National Championship.



As part of her work on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee, Carson is a liaison to the NCAA women’s basketball student-athlete engagement group, administrative subcommittee and legislation subcommittee. Previously, she served on the NCAA Recruiting Calendar Subcommittee focused on women’s basketball and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Transfer Review Advisory Group.



Carson’s national leadership also includes her serving as an executive committee member and past president of the Women of Color Coaches Network and on the advisory board of BREAKTHRU Brands, which is an organization that empowers women to lead the way through personal branding strategies.

Parker Executive Search led the ACC’s search with significant work from the Advisory Committee comprised of Nina King (Vice President, Director of Athletics – Duke), Josh Heird (Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Athletics Director – Louisville), Jenn Strawley (Senior Deputy Athletic Director – Miami), Nell Fortner (Georgia Tech Head Women’s Basketball Coach) and Niele Ivey (Notre Dame Head Women’s Basketball Coach).