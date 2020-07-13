ACC postpones its football virtual media day

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday morning that it’s postponed its virtual football media day:

The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed its virtual ACC Football Kickoff media event until further notice. The event was originally scheduled to be held July 21-23, 2020.

This announcement follows another by the league last week indicating that it will provide details in late July on whatever modifications there are to the schedule for the upcoming season due to the pandemic.

Reports last week also indicated the ACC will fall in line with other Power Five conferences (the Big Ten and Pac 12, so far) in utilizing a conference-only football schedule.

The ACC on Thursday announced that the start of its Olympic Sports’ competitive seasons will be delayed by about two weeks until September 1.

It has made no other scheduling announcements.

In normal times, the conference (like others) holds in-person football media days during the summer. They’d earlier announced the modification to the virtual format, like others.