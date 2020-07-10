ACC pushes back Olympic sports season, football modification coming?

On a day that the ACC announced that its fall Olympic sports’ season would start about two weeks later than usual in order to “to allow each campus to further focus on ensuring return to competition protocols are in place to facilitate the resocialization process,” reports indicated the league will also have conference-only football games.

There was no confirmation from the league and indications Thursday evening were that such a decision has not been arrived at, at least yet.

Perhaps the ACC, and other conferences, were motivated by the Big Ten’s Thursday announcement that it will play conference-only football this fall.

An SEC athletic director said Thursday that his conference could have a conference-only plan for football announced by late July.