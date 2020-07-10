ACC still weighing football scheduling options

Following the Big Ten’s move Thursday to playing only conference-only games this fall, reports soon surfaced that the ACC would do the same.

League commissioner John Swofford released the following statement Friday, which essentially says they’re still weighing their options relative to the fall schedule (with football likely the prime focus of the statement) after they announced Thursday they’ll the delay the start of games for Olympic sports by about two weeks until September 1st.

Statement from ACC Commissioner John Swofford:“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators remains the ACC’s top priority. As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return of competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions. Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season. The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July.”