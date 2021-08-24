Adjustments to high school football schedule in second week of the season

A game scheduled to be made-up Monday night now won’t be played at all while two area teams picked-up new opponents for Friday.

Wade Hampton at Easley, scheduled for Monday night, was canceled due to a COVID issue for the visiting Generals.

Meanwhile, Blacksburg will now play host to Green See-Floyds, from Horry County on the coast, Friday night due to a COVID issue for their original opponent, Spartanburg Christian Academy.

Pendleton, which was scheduled to play Walhalla this Saturday night, will now instead play Friday night against visiting Holy Innocents Episcopal from the Atlanta area due to Walhalla’s COVID issue.

Region 1-1A, which includes area schools Southside Christian, Ware Shoals, and Dixie, announced a revised scheduling plan in order to enhance the opportunity for all region games to be played. It’s the first region connected to the area to make such a move.

