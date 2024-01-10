Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) – Furman shot a season-high 55% from the field and outscored The Citadel by 30 points from three-point range to down the Bulldogs, 82-68, Wednesday night in Southern Conference men’s basketball action at Timmons Arena.

Alex Williams, who had connected on just 1-of-11 attempts from behind the arc on Saturday, buried a career-high seven triples on nine attempts to pace Furman with 26 points. Garrett Hien scored 11 points and the trio of PJay Smith, JP Pegues, and Ben VanderWal added 10 apiece.

Furman (7-9, 1-2 SoCon) buried seven of its first eight shots, including its first four three-point tries to build a 19-11 lead. Williams poured in 16 points in the opening half to help the Paladins to a 44-36 lead at the break.

The Citadel trimmed the margin to 48-45 in the first four minutes of the second half, but Furman fashioned a 20-6 run, highlighted by a pair of Williams threes, to push the lead to 68-51 on the junior’s triple with 9:09 remaining. The Bulldogs got no closer than 13 points the rest of the night.

Carter Whitt matched his career-high with 10 assists as Furman registered 28 assists on 33 baskets. The Paladins finished 13-of-31 from three and the Furman bench outscored the Bulldogs’ reserves 23-2.

Madison Durr led The Citadel with 17 points while Elijah Morgan totaled 15 points. Forward Quentin Millora-Brown posted a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and AJ Smith rounded out The Citadel’s double-figure scorers with 11 points.

The Citadel (8-8, 0-3 SoCon) shot 46.7% from the field but converted on just 3-of-16 three-point attempts. Both teams claimed 30 rebounds.

The victory marked Furman’s 14th in the last 16 meetings versus The Citadel and its ninth straight over the Bulldogs at Timmons Arena.

Furman welcomes East Tennessee State to Timmons Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m. as a part of Legends Weekend. Tickets are available and can be purchased online at FurmanPaladins.com. Fans can also purchase a SoCon Super Weekend Pack. The package, available for just $60, includes a ticket to each of the Paladins’ six Southern Conference weekend home games, beginning with a clash versus ETSU on January 13.