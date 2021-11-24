All-SOCON teams announced

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference Sports Media Association has selected its annual all-conference teams and specialty awards for the 2021 season. ETSU running back Quay Holmes was named the Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year, while Chattanooga defensive end Devonnsha Maxwell and VMI linebacker Stone Snyder shared Defensive Player of the Year honors. The Citadel defensive back Dominick Poole is the Freshman of the Year and ETSU’s Randy Sanders was named the Wallace Wade Coach of the Year.

Due to ties in the voting, there is an additional running back on the all-conference first team and two extra defensive backs and an extra return specialist on the second teams.

Only true freshmen and traditional redshirt freshmen who played four or fewer games last season were eligible for Freshman of the Year honors.

2021 SCSMA All-Southern Conference Football Team

Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year – Quay Holmes, R-Jr., RB, ETSU

Defensive Player of the Year ­– Devonnsha Maxwell, Jr., DL, Chattanooga

Defensive Player of the Year ­– Stone Snyder, Jr., LB, VMI

Freshman of the Year – Dominick Poole, DB, The Citadel

Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Randy Sanders, ETSU

First team offense

QB Liam Welch, Gr., Samford

RB Quay Holmes, R-Jr., ETSU

RB Jacob Saylors, Jr., ETSU

RB Ailym Ford, So., Chattanooga

OL Tre’mond Shorts, R-Jr., ETSU

OL Jason Poe, Gr., Mercer

OL McClendon Curtis, Jr., Chattanooga

OL Cole Strange, Sr., Chattanooga

OL Nick Hartnett, R-Jr., VMI

TE Ryan Miller, Jr., Furman

WR Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford

WR Raphael Williams, R-Fr., Western Carolina

First team defense

DL Adrian Hope, Sr., Furman

DL Solomon Zubairu, So., Mercer

DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Jr., Chattanooga

DL Warren Dabney, Sr., VMI

LB Donovan Manuel, R-So., ETSU

LB Ty Boeck, Jr., Chattanooga

LB Stone Snyder, Jr., VMI

DB Tyree Robinson, Sr., ETSU

DB Lance Wise, So., Mercer

DB Brandon Dowdell, Sr., Chattanooga

DB Jerrell Lawson, Sr., Chattanooga

First team special teams

PK Tyler Keltner, So., ETSU

P Jack Culbreath, So., VMI

LS Chandlor Mullins, R-So., ETSU

RS Montrell Washington, Sr., Samford

Second team offense

QB Rogan Wells, Gr., Western Carolina

RB Fred Davis, R-Fr., Mercer

RB Irvin Mulligan, Jr., Wofford

OL Haden Haas, Gr., The Citadel

OL Tavon Matthews, So., ETSU

OL Anderson Tomlin, R-Jr., Furman

OL Pearson Toomey, So., Furman

OL Gavin Orr, Sr., Samford

TE Michael Vice, Jr., Samford

WR Jakob Herres, Sr., VMI

WR Michael Jackson, Sr., VMI

Second team defense

DL Parker Stokes, Sr., Furman

DL Seth Simmer, Gr., Samford

DL Ben Brewton, So., Chattanooga

DL Micheal Mason, Jr., Wofford

LB Willie Eubanks III, Sr., The Citadel

LB Jared Folks, Gr., ETSU

LB Kareem Taylor, Gr., Western Carolina

DB Destin Mack, Jr., The Citadel

DB Alijah Huzzie, R-Fr., ETSU

DB Travis Blackshear, Jr., Furman

DB Ethan Caselberry, Sr., VMI

DB Ronald Kent Jr., Jr., Western Carolina

Second team special teams

PK Jerry Rice, R-So., VMI

P Matt Campbell, Jr., The Citadel

LS Robert Soderholm, Sr., VMI

RS Jacob Saylors, Jr., ETSU

RS Calvin Jones, Fr., Western Carolina

Notes:

– Holmes (Walter Payton Award), Maxwell and Snyder (Buck Buchanan Award), Poole (Jerry Rice Award) and Sanders (Eddie Robinson Award) are all national finalists for FCS legacy awards, as are Samford quarterback Liam Welch (Payton) and Western Carolina safety Andreas Keaton (Rice).

– Holmes is the first ETSU player to earn offensive player of the year honors from the league’s media since wide receiver B.J. Adigun in 1997. Running back George Searcy was the first Buc to earn the honor, in 1989. He is the first running back to earn the offensive award since Wofford’s Eric Breitenstein won his second straight in 2012.

– In 11 games, Holmes has rushed for an FCS-best 1,431 yards. His 130.1 per game also lead the FCS, while he ranks fourth in the subdivision with 1,635 all-purpose yards and fifth at 148.64 per game.

– Chattanooga’s Maxwell paces the SoCon in sacks and tackles for loss, with his 12.0 sacks tied for fifth in the FCS and his 1.09 per game good for eighth. He had a school-record 5.0 sacks in a win over then-No. 10 ETSU on Oct. 16 to earn Stat Perform National Defensive Player of the Week honors and finished the season with 29.5 in his career, putting him a half-sack outside of the league’s career top 10. He 15.5 tackles for loss rank 15tth in the FCS this season and his 1.4 per game rank 17th.

– Maxwell earns Chattanooga’s fifth Defensive Player of the Year honor from the media and the first since defensive lineman Isaiah Mack in 2018.

– VMI’s Snyder is tied for third in the FCS with three fumble recoveries this season. He is fifth nationally and leads the SoCon with 120 total tackles and 10.9 tackles per contest. His 11.0 tackles for loss are tied for second in the SoCon.

– Snyder repeats as the Defensive Player of the Year after becoming VMI’s first-ever selection last season.

– Poole is The Citadel’s first media Freshman of the Year since wide receiver Victor Frazier and running back Stanford Glenn shared the award in 1982 for the only other time a Bulldog has been honored.

– Poole came off the bench in The Citadel’s first two games before starting the final nine. He finished the season with 51 total tackles (27 solo) and had a pair of interceptions, in wins over then-No. 22/18 VMI and Chattanooga. With two picks and a team-high nine pass breakups, Poole tied for second in the league with 11 passes defended on the season.

– ETSU’s Sanders earned his second Wallace Wade Coach of the Year award after leading the Bucs to a 10-1 overall record and a 7-1 SoCon mark for their first outright league title and second overall. Sanders got the 2021 season off to a fantastic start by leading his squad to a win at FBS Vanderbilt, which propelled the Bucs into the national rankings. ETSU enters the postseason ranked in the top 10 in both major national polls.

– Sanders, who is a Robinson Award finalist for the second time in his career, guided the Bucs to a first-round FCS playoff bye and the No. 7 national seed in the NCAA Division I Football Championship. ETSU awaits either Davidson or Kennesaw State on Dec. 4.

– SoCon champion ETSU led the way with 11 All-SoCon selections, sharing league-high honors with Chattanooga with seven first-team picks.

– Samford’s Montrell Washington earned a pair of first-team honors, earning spots at wide receiver and return specialist, while ETSU’s Jacob Saylors earned a first-team nod at running back and a second-team spot at return specialist.