CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore infielder Billy Amick (Batesburg, S.C.) and junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice (Greer, S.C.) were named first-team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday. They are Clemson’s 65th and 66th All-Americans in history and 30th and 31st first-team All-Americans.

Billy Amick (Source: Clemson Athletics)

Caden Grice (Source: Clemson Athletics)

It marked the first time since 2018 (Seth Beer, Logan Davidson, Ryley Gilliam) that Clemson had multiple All-Americans in one season and the first time since 2016 (Beer, Pat Krall, Chris Okey) that the Tigers had multiple first-team All-Americans in one year.

Amick is hitting .418 with 12 homers, two triples, 17 doubles, 58 RBIs, 36 runs, a .778 slugging percentage, .464 on-base percentage and two steals in 43 games (39 starts). He was also a First-Team All-ACC selection.

Grice has been a two-way standout for the Tigers in 2023. He is 8-1 with a 3.25 ERA, .195 opponents’ batting average and 91 strikeouts against 32 walks in 69.1 innings pitched over 13 starts on the mound. At the plate, he is hitting .302 with 16 homers, a triple, 13 doubles, 63 RBIs, 56 runs, a .409 on-base percentage and three steals in 56 games (55 starts). He was also named ACC Tournament MVP on Sunday, leading Clemson to its 16th ACC title.