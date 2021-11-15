Annual Palmetto State Showdown scheduled for Nov. 27

COLUMBIA, SC – OCTOBER 30: A general view of the Tennessee Volunteers versus the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 30, 2010 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The annual Palmetto State showdown between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 27, the SEC office announced Monday.

The game will be televised on SEC Network from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

The Tigers hold a 71-42-4 advantage in the series that dates back to 1896, including a 52-32-3 edge when playing in Columbia. The teams did not play in the 2020 season, the first year the two schools have not met on the gridiron since 1908.

South Carolina (5-5, 2-5 SEC) wraps up its SEC slate this week by hosting Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 pm, while Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) hosts No. 13/12 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0 ACC) at noon.

Here is the entire SEC schedule for the final weekend of the regular season (all times Eastern):

Thursday, November 25
Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 7:30 pm, ESPN

Friday, November 26
Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 pm CBS

Saturday, November 27
Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 pm, SEC Network
Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN
Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC
Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 pm, CBS
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:45 pm, SEC Network
Texas A&M at LSU, 7 pm, ESPN
Kentucky at Louisville, TBD after games of Nov. 20

