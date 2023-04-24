(AP) – After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple.

The New York Jets have agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Monday because the teams have not officially announced the deal.

According to ESPN reports, the Packers will receive New York’s first round pick (no. 13 overall), a 2023 second round pick (no. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (no. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first round selection if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays this season.

In addition to Rodgers, the Jets will reportedly receive the Packers’ first round pick (no. 15 overall) and a 2023 fifth-round pick (no. 170).