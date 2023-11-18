KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 1 Georgia to a 38-10 win over No. 21 Tennessee on Saturday night.

Dillon Bell caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and also threw an 18-yard TD pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for the Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference). Rosemy-Jacksaint caught seven passes for 91 yards and two TDs.

Georgia became the first team to go unbeaten in the SEC three years in a row since the league went to an eight-game schedule in 1992.

Jaylen Wright broke through the middle of the line and went 75 yards for a touchdown on the Volunteers’ (7-4, 3-4) first snap of the game. He finished with 90 yards rushing.

Georgia was impressive on third down, converting on 9 of 12 tries before the Bulldogs began killing the clock, Meanwhile, Tennessee struggled, going 2 for 11.

Beck was efficient in the first half. He completed 17 of 20 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 24-10 lead.

Tennessee gained 75 rushing yards on the first snap and had 37 the rest of the half.

When Wright went 75 yards for a touchdown on the team’s first snap, Tennessee made it six straight games when Georgia opponents have scored on their opening drive. … Tennessee royalty made an appearance after the first quarter — icon Dolly Parton was escorted onto the field by Vols legend Peyton Manning. She sang “Rocky Top” with the band as the players from both teams looked on. … Georgia RG Tate Ratledge sustained an apparent knee injury in the second quarter.

Georgia: Taking the momentum from Saturday’s win into the regular-season finale should set the Bulldogs up for their SEC Championship Game battle with Alabama.

Tennessee: This marks the second straight year the Vols have limped through the end of the season. Last year, it was a stunning upset loss to South Carolina that ended their dreams of a berth in the College Football Playoffs. This year, back-to-back losses to Missouri and Georgia have relegated Tennessee to consideration for a lower-tier bowl game.

Georgia: The Bulldogs have maintained their stranglehold on the top spot in the AP poll, as well as the CFP poll.

Tennessee: After having been listed among the Top 25 all season, a fourth loss will likely knock the Vols out of that poll for the season finale.

Georgia: The Bulldogs will close out the regular season at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Tennessee: Vanderbilt will pay a visit to Rocky Top on Saturday.

