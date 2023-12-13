Quarterback Grayson McCall announced Wednesday he’ll transfer from Coastal Carolina to North Carolina State following an injury-plagued season in which he appeared in only seven games, and former Wolfpack quarterback MJ Morris is heading to Maryland.

Meanwhile, Texas backup quarterback Maalik Murphy told ESPN he intends to enter the portal and will not be with the third-ranked Longhorns for their College Football Playoff matchup with No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Murphy started two games for Texas this season when Quinn Ewers was out with an injured shoulder. The second-year player and former four-star recruit has passed for 477 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Texas still has highly touted freshman Arch Manning to backup Ewers throughout the postseason.

McCall, a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year, will join a Power Five program that has won at least eight games in six of the last seven seasons. He will go into his final season in line to replace Brennan Armstrong as the Wolfpack’s starter.

McCall started the Chanticleers’ first seven games this season. He sustained a head injury in the fourth quarter against Arkansas State on Oct. 21 and hasn’t played since.

In 42 career games, McCall has completed 70% of his passes for 10,005 yards with 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Morris, a second-year player, started four games for North Carolina State in the middle of the season, replacing Armstrong.

He then asked out of the lineup so he could redshirt the rest of the season and save a year of eligibility. Morris passed for 719 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions as the Wolfpack went 3-1.

The day after former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard committed to Notre Dame, Blue Devils teammate defensive end R.J. Oben decided to join him in South Bend, Indiana.

Also, committing Wednesday was former Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders to South Carolina.

Stanford’s Benjamin Yurosek, one of the top tight ends in the Pac-12 and a three-year starter, entered the transfer portal after an injury-shortened season in which he made 16 catches for 239 yards. He had a combined 92 catches for more than 1,000 yards in 2021 and ’22.

Two-year starting defensive backs Decamerion Richardson of Mississippi State, Tamarion McDonald of Tennessee and Brandon Johnson of Duke also are in the portal, as is Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner.

Georgia freshman linebacker Marvin Jones Jr., a five-star recruit, also entered the portal.

