Sacramento star guard De’Aaron Fox broke a finger on his shooting hand and is doubtful to play in Game 5 of the Kings’ first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings said Monday night that X-rays revealed an avulsion fracture on Fox’s left index finger.

Fox remained in the game after the injury and even made a key 3-pointer in the closing minute before Sacramento lost 126-125. Fox passed out of a double team on the final possession and the Kings lost when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The series is tied at two games apiece headed into Game 5 in Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Fox has emerged as a star in his first trip to the postseason, averaging 31.5 points, seven assists and six rebounds through six games.

His 38 points in a Game 1 win were tied for the second most for a player in his postseason debut and his 126 points so far are tied for the sixth most for any player in his first four career playoff games.

Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Game 4 loss.

Fox was announced last week as the inaugural winner of the NBA’s clutch player of the year award. He led the league in clutch-game scoring this season with 194 points in 39 such games; clutch games are defined as those where the margin between teams is five points or less at any point in the final five minutes.

That was the most clutch points scored in a season since LeBron James had 197 in the 2017-18 season.

