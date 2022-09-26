California freshman Jaydn Ott turned in the best rushing performance of the season with 274 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries against Arizona.

Ott had TD runs of 73, 72 and 18 yards Saturday while running for the most yards since Tyrion Davis-Price of LSU went for 287 on 36 carries against Florida on Oct. 16, 2021.

It was the sixth 200-yard rushing game in the Bowl Subdivision this season and Cal’s top rushing total since Jahvid Best had 311 yards against Washington in 2008.

NO TURNOVERS

Southern California is the fourth team since at least 2012 to not commit a turnover through its first four games, according to Sportradar.

The Trojans have run 269 offensive plays and returned five kicks and three punts over four games without a fumble or interception.

Michigan went turnover-free through four games last year. Alabama did it in 2017 and Western Michigan in 2016.

TOPS IN TACKLES

Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson tied for the second-most tackles in three seasons in the FBS with 21 against Arkansas State.

Henderson had made 18 against Virginia Tech in the Monarchs’ season opener, which had been tied for the national season high. His total of 64 in four games is most in the country.

FIRST DOWNS GALORE

Notre Dame’s 35 first downs against North Carolina were the Irish’s most since they had 36 against Army in 1974. The breakdown: 17 by rushing, 12 by passing and six by penalty.

MAKING THEIR POINTS

Western Kentucky’s 73-0 win over Florida International was the biggest margin of victory in a game matching FBS teams since Michigan rolled Rutgers 78-0 on Oct. 8, 2016.

Ohio State set the national season high for points in its 77-21 win over Toledo on Sept. 17.

NATIONAL LEADERS

Illinois’ Chase Brown remains the national rushing leader at 151 yards per game after running for a season-low 108 against Chattanooga, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. is first in passing yards at 347 per game, a half yard ahead of Mississippi State’s Will Rogers. SMU’s Rashee Rice tops the receiving chart at 141.3 yards per game.

Team offensive leaders are Oklahoma State in scoring (51.7 ppg), Air Force in rushing (412.3 ypg), Washington in passing (368.8 ypg) and Tennessee in total (559.3 ypg).

Team defensive leaders are Iowa in scoring (5.8 ppg), James Madison in rushing (28 ypg), Tulane in passing (102.5 ypg) and Minnesota in total (187.8 ypg).

