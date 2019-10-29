App. State at USC a night game

The University of South Carolina football team will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Game time has been set for 7 pm ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Gamecocks lead the all-time series over App. State by an 8-1 margin, with all nine games played in Columbia between 1972 and 1988. Carolina has won each of the last five meetings between the two schools, including a 35-9 win in 1988, the last time the two met on the gridiron.

South Carolina (3-5, 2-4 SEC) hosts Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3 SEC) in an SEC Eastern Division matchup on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Columbia, while No. 20/20 App. State (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) hosts Georgia Southern (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, Oct. 31, in Boone, N.C.

Here is the entire SEC television slate for Saturday, Nov. 2:

Western Kentucky at Arkansas Noon SEC Network
Vanderbilt at Florida Noon ESPN
LSU at Alabama 3:30 pm CBS
New Mexico State at Ole Miss 4 pm SEC Network
Missouri at Georgia 7 pm ESPN
Appalachian State at South Carolina 7 pm ESPN2
Tennessee at Kentucky 7:30 pm SEC Network

