App. State at USC a night game

The University of South Carolina football team will host the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Game time has been set for 7 pm ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Gamecocks lead the all-time series over App. State by an 8-1 margin, with all nine games played in Columbia between 1972 and 1988. Carolina has won each of the last five meetings between the two schools, including a 35-9 win in 1988, the last time the two met on the gridiron.

South Carolina (3-5, 2-4 SEC) hosts Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3 SEC) in an SEC Eastern Division matchup on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Columbia, while No. 20/20 App. State (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) hosts Georgia Southern (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, Oct. 31, in Boone, N.C.

Here is the entire SEC television slate for Saturday, Nov. 2:

Western Kentucky at Arkansas Noon SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Florida Noon ESPN

LSU at Alabama 3:30 pm CBS

New Mexico State at Ole Miss 4 pm SEC Network

Missouri at Georgia 7 pm ESPN

Tennessee at Kentucky 7:30 pm SEC Network