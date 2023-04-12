(WSPA) – High school athletes across the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers during the April 2023 signing period.

CHRIST CHURCH EPISCOPAL SIGNINGS

NAMESPORTCOLLEGE
Yasmene ClarkBasketballNew York University
Constantine GandisFootballPresbyterian College
George LoweLacrosseCapital University
Kevin McCarthyLacrosseKenyon College
Lauren MondaySoccerCentre College
Maggie RogersSoccerTufts University
Mary Earl VaratField HockeyRoanoke College
Colin WilliamsLacrosseKenyon College
Woods WindhamBasketball/SoccerMassachusetts Institute of Technology

DORMAN HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS

NAME SPORTCOLLEGE
Javin BradleyFootballLimestone University
Kelvin BroadhurstFootballNorth Carolina A&T
Braeden CovanFootballLimestone University
Demarius FosterFootballLimestone University
Olyvia MooreSwimmingMars Hill University
Riley RuaneLacrosseSouthern Wesleyan University