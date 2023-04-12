(WSPA) – High school athletes across the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers during the April 2023 signing period.
CHRIST CHURCH EPISCOPAL SIGNINGS
|NAME
|SPORT
|COLLEGE
|Yasmene Clark
|Basketball
|New York University
|Constantine Gandis
|Football
|Presbyterian College
|George Lowe
|Lacrosse
|Capital University
|Kevin McCarthy
|Lacrosse
|Kenyon College
|Lauren Monday
|Soccer
|Centre College
|Maggie Rogers
|Soccer
|Tufts University
|Mary Earl Varat
|Field Hockey
|Roanoke College
|Colin Williams
|Lacrosse
|Kenyon College
|Woods Windham
|Basketball/Soccer
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
DORMAN HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS
|NAME
|SPORT
|COLLEGE
|Javin Bradley
|Football
|Limestone University
|Kelvin Broadhurst
|Football
|North Carolina A&T
|Braeden Covan
|Football
|Limestone University
|Demarius Foster
|Football
|Limestone University
|Olyvia Moore
|Swimming
|Mars Hill University
|Riley Ruane
|Lacrosse
|Southern Wesleyan University