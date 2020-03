SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford College football head coach Josh Conklin has announced that Mitch Doolittle has joined the coaching staff for the 2020 season as outside linebacker coach. He will also share special teams coordinator duties with running backs coach Dane Romero. Paul Holmes has been named assistant defensive backs coach.

Doolittle comes to Wofford after spending the last two seasons as the safeties coach at Mercer University. Last season he coached Eric Jackson, who earned All-Southern Conference honors and was second on the team with 90 tackles. In 2018 he worked with All-SoCon selection Malique Fleming, who was second on the team with 77 tackles.