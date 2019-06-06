Area Native Rohlman Leads Lexington To Sweep Of Greenville

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

Greenville Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Greenville Drive were unable to overcome a 5-0 deficit to the Lexington Legends on Wednesday night at Fluor Field, falling in the series finale, 5-4.

Lexington took an early lead in the game, scoring five times in the first four innings. With two outs and a runner on second in the first, Reed Rohlman singled to left to score him and give the Legends a 1-0 lead. Jose Carabello then scored Kyle Kasser in the second with a sac fly to right to make 2-0.

The Legends added two on a two-RBI double by Nick Hutchins in the third. Michael Gigliotti then added a solo home run in the fourth, his first of the season, to push the Lexington advantage to 5-0.

The Drive climbed back in it with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Tyler Esplin led off the seventh with a double and Triston Casas followed with a single and moved to second on the throw, putting runners at second and third. Kole Cottam scored the first with an RBI single and Brandon Howlett did the same to score the second and cut the lead to 5-2.

In the seventh, Cole Brannen singled to center and Esplin followed with his second home run of the year, a two-run drive to right, to pull the Drive within a run at 5-4. The Drive threatened in the ninth putting two runners on with two outs but left them stranded.

Lexington starter Charlie Neuweiler (2-5) earned the win, allowing two runs on five hits in 6.0 innings pitched with four strikeouts against three walks. Drive starter Alex Scherff (1-5) suffered the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits in 4.0 innings pitched with five strikeouts against one walk. Austin Lambright earned his first save of the season, tossing a scoreless eighth and ninth innings.

The Drive did its job on the night, as Yoan Aybar and Yusniel Padron-Artilles combined to work 5.0 scoreless innings. The two allowed just one hit apiece and combined for five strikeouts to keep the Legends off the board in the latter portion of the game.

Offensively, Esplin carried the night with a 2-for-4 performance that included a double, a homer, two runs and two RBI. Casas added a pair singles in a 2-for-5 night with a run, while Cottam and Howlett each contributed RBI singles.

The Drive go on the road, starting a four-game series with the West Virginia Power on Thursday at 7:05 PM. Drive right-hander Thaddeus Ward will take on Power right-hander Damon Casetta-Stubbs in the series opener.