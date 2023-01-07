SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford College men’s basketball team took down The Citadel 77-57 on Saturday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Led by an 18-point, seven rebound performance by B.J. Mack and a career high 12 points by Chase Martin the Terriers took an early 8-0 lead and never relinquished it. The Citadel was held scoreless through the first 7:04 of the game and cut into the lead on a few occasions but trailed the entire way. A 13-2 run late in the second half extended Wofford’s lead to 19 and helped put the game away.



The Terriers’ record now sits at 10-7 overall and 2-2 in the Southern Conference. The Bulldogs record fell to 6-10 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

Kyler Filewich shot a perfect 5-5 as he scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Messiah Jones led the team in rebounds with 11, and Jackson Paveletzke led the Terriers in assists with five.



The bench came up huge for the Terriers scoring 36 points in the game including 24 in the second half.



“The versatility our team has, with the guys being able to play and not having to overload guys is huge,” said interim head coach Dwight Perry . “Because as we all know, this is a marathon, so not only does that help for your second game on a Wednesday, Saturday split or a Wednesday, Sunday split but over the course of conference play it’s going to pay dividends when it comes time to head up to Asheville.”



Chase Martin led the bench in scoring with a career- high 12 points.

“Players and coaches have been telling me to shoot the ball when I’m open and it’s going to fall eventually,” said Chase Martin . “Freshman year is hard but I’m just happy to have the confidence of them and keep telling me to shoot.”



Wofford led 27-15 at halftime. In the first half B.J. Mack led in scoring with seven points and rebounds with six. Kyler Filewich added six points and three rebounds in the half as well.



Both teams shot significantly better in the second half as Wofford added 50 to The Citadel’s 42.

After back-to-back Bulldogs baskets the Terrier lead was down to 53-45 with 8:23 left in the game. After that Wofford finished the game on a 24-12 run to extend the lead to 20.



“Basketball’s a funny game,” said Perry. “Obviously neither team shot the ball well in the first half. If we’re being honest both teams had looks that they would definitely feel comfortable with that just didn’t drop. I really thought the difference was that we stuck with it in the second half. You know it wasn’t pretty, but our guys when they play hard and they play mentally and physically tough and we play together, I just think really good things happen.”



Wofford held The Citadel to 24-of-61 (39.3%) from the field while the Terriers shot 31-58 (53.4%).

“That’s a really good ball team, I think we got a little lucky in the first half on the defensive end. Just letting them get rhythm shots and they were missing. I feel like in the second half we really just locked in and honed in on the players and we frustrated them a lot.”



Quick Hits

It was the 117 th meeting between Wofford and The Citadel. Wofford now holds a 67-50 lead and is 20-7 in Spartanburg since 1981.

The teams shot a combined 2-28 from behind the arc in the first half. In the second Wofford went 8-13, while The Citadel went 2-8.

This was Wofford’s fourth-straight win over The Citadel.

The Terriers out-rebounded the Bulldogs 37-33.

Wofford led for 39:12 after taking the lead 48 seconds into the game.