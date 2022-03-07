GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Jason Christie, a 48-year-old from Park Hill, Okla., won the 2022 Bassmaster Classic on Sunday with a three-day total of 54 pounds. It was only 5 ounces better than second-place finisher Kyle Welcher, who shared the lead with Christie going into the final day, according to a press release from the organization.

“Honestly, when I was sitting at the door waiting to come in and weigh my fish, I thought I had given it away again,” said Christie, who pushed his career earnings with B.A.S.S. to $1,668,011 with the $300,000 victory.“

Christie alternated between deep and shallow water. He caught half of his weight targeting a 15 to 30-foot drain that he said held “hundreds of fish” the first two days.

The drain was good to Christie the first two days. But when he arrived there early on Sunday, he found what he described as a “ghost town.” A spot that had produced half of his weigh-in fish during the week produced only one on the final day — and even though it was his biggest bass of the day, a 4 pound 11 ounce largemouth.

“Every event that I’ve ever won came when I least expected it. I cannot believe I won with the amount of fish I had found,” he said. “I honestly felt like this might be my last best chance — and I got it done.”

The event drew a Classic-record 154,932 fans.