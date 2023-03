SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As first reported by 7NEWS Sports at mid-day Monday, Former South Carolina State Offensive Coordinator Bennett Swygert has been named head football coach at Hillcrest High School.

He replaced Anthony Frate, who last month became head coach at Wren High School.

Swygert was also previously on the Newberry College staff.

He played QB at Western Carolina, where former Hillcrest QB Bennett Judy has landed.