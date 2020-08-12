Bentley tries taking PAC-12 move in stride

Bad luck continues to follow former USC quarterback Jake Bentley.

His South Carolina career ended following a foot injury in the 2019 season opener and the PAC-12’s move to not play this fall delays his plans to take the field for Utah, where in transferred this past winter.

Bentley said Tuesday evening he intends to remain with the Utes. Although the conference did not lay out a specific spring football scheduling plan Bentley says he’s been told there’s a likelihood that practices will be allowed in November as a form of “spring football.”