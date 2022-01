Berea High School lost its appeal Monday to remain in 3A in the new South Carolina High School League reclassification plan that goes into effect in the fall, athletic director Drew Chisholm tells 7 Sports.

The Bulldogs now await an appeal opportunity before the league’s Executive Committee. Chisholm says he’s awaiting to get a firm date.

The SCHSL reclassifies its schools ever two years. The Bulldogs were placed in a newly configured Region 1-4A in the new plan announced in December.