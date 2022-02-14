Daytona 500 odds: Hamlin leads pack

(COVERS) — The 2022 NASCAR preseason is underway, but the big-ticket item is still a week away.

Here are the latest betting odds for the 64th running of the Daytona 500, with the green flag set to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET on February 20th. 

Daytona 500 Odds

DriverOdds to Win
Denny Hamlin+850
Chase Elliott+1,000
Kyle Larson+1,100
Joey Logano+1,200
Ryan Blaney+1,200
William Byron+1,500
Brad Keselowski+1,600
Kurt Busch+1,700
Kyle Busch+1,700
Kevin Harvick+1,800
Alex Bowman+1,800
Martin Truex Jr.+2,000
Bubba Wallace+2,000
Aric Almirola+2,200
Austin Dillon+2,500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.+2,500
Austin Cindric+2,500
Christopher Bell+2,500
Tyler Reddick+2,500
Chris Buescher+3,500
Justin Haley+3,500
Ross Chastain+4,000
A.J. Allmendinger+4,000
Chase Briscoe+5,000
Erik Jones+5,000
Cole Custer+5,000
Michael McDowell+6,000
Daniel Suarez+6,000
David Ragan+7,000
Matt DiBenedetto+8,000
Harrison Burton+8,000
Ty Dillon+10,000
Noah Gragson+10,000
Kaz Grala+10,000
Landon Cassill+10,000

Favorite to win the Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin (+850)

Leading the pack of Daytona 500 betting favorites is Denny Hamlin, on the board at +850. Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 winner (2016, 2019, and 2020) but finished fifth last year and is hoping for a big weekend to set the table for his 2022 season.

Hamlin is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he won twice and racked up 19 Top-5 finishes, finishing third in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Chase Elliott (+1,000)

Second on the board is Chase Elliott, available at +1,000. Elliott was the runner-up in last year’s race but has never finished better than 14th in his five other tries. 

Elliot finished fourth in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, with two wins and 21 Top-10 finishes.

Kyle Larson (+1,100)

Just behind Elliott at +1,100 is 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson. Larson lapped the competition in 2021, tallying 10 wins, including five of eight playoff races. He’s favored to repeat in 2022 in our NASCAR Cup Series odds.

He finished 10th in last year’s Daytona 500 but has finished as high as seventh in 2016 and 2019. 

Rounding out the Top 5 is Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, who are both available at +1,200. Logano won last weekend’s preseason race, the Busch Clash at the Coliseum.

Last year’s Daytona 500 champion, Michael McDowell, is on the board at +6,000. McDowell won last year with pre-race odds of +6,600.

How to bet on NASCAR

The most popular way to bet on NASCAR is by simply picking the winner of a race, which is also referred to as an outright. There are plenty of other ways to wager, including betting on whether or not a driver will finish in the Top 3 or Top 10 of a race.

Another popular betting option is head-to-head matchup betting, where sportsbooks pair up two drivers and you choose who you think will finish better in the race, which is far easier than trying to select someone to win out of a field of approximately 40 drivers. For tips on NASCAR betting check out our How to Bet NASCAR page.

