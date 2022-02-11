NASCAR’s stars create formal drivers’ council

by: The Associated Press

Joey Logano, bottom left, and Kyle Busch, bottom right, lead the field during a NASCAR exhibition auto race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s stars have formed an official Drivers Advisory Council to create a collective voice for discussions with NASCAR.

The drivers loosely formed a council in 2014, and while it did grow and created positive influence, it eventually disbanded.

The council announced Friday has a formal and organized system and a promise from NASCAR that it will work with the drivers.

Jeff Burton is the adviser of the council, which will be led by a seven-person board of directors. The first board is comprised of Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Corey LaJoie, Daniel Suarez and retired driver Kyle Petty.

