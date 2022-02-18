Petty lineage back in spotlight at Daytona

Big Race - Daytona

by: The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Richard Petty’s grandson is set to make his NASCAR national series debut.

Thad Moffitt is The King’s grandson and will race Friday night in the Truck Series opener at Daytona. Lee Petty is a NASCAR Hall of Famer and father of The King.

Richard Petty’s son, Kyle, won eight times in the Cup Series and is now a broadcaster. His son, Adam, was in the beginning of his NASCAR career when he was killed at 19 during practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Brian Moffitt is CEO at Petty Motorsports and his wife, Rebecca, is Richard Petty’s daughter.

