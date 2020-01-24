Big second half pushes Winthrop past Upstate

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – Hunter Hale scored 17 points and Winthrop won its ninth straight game with a 79-53 victory over South Carolina Upstate. D.J. Burns added 14 points for Winthrop.

Bryson Mozone had 14 points for the Spartans, who were held to a season-low 19 points in the second half while losing their fourth consecutive game, dropping to 7-13, 2-5.

The game was tied at 34 at halftime.

