Big South Conference postpones Fall sports

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Big South Conference officials announced Wednesday they will be postponing Fall sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Kyle Kallander addresses fall sports and our student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/el4ubmwoId — Big South Conference (@BigSouthSports) August 12, 2020

Commissioner Kyle Kallander said they hope be able to hold championships in all postponed sports in the Spring.

“Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year,” Kallander said.

“To the student athletes impacted by this decision, I am truly sorry,” Kallander continued. “We did everything we could to make the Fall happen. I know our coaches and our athletics administrators worked so hard to provide your competitive opportunities this Fall in a safe and healthy way, but the challenge just became too great.”

Click here to read the full announcement.