Blackwell, Missouri women beat Ole Miss 64-53 in SEC tourney

Big Tournament

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aijha Blackwell scored 16 points and Missouri beat Mississippi 64-53 in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The No. 11 seed Tigers play sixth-seeded Tennessee in the second round. Amber Smith hit a 3-pointer and Nadia Green hit 1 of 2 free throws and then made a layup to make it 34-24 at the end of the second quarter. Missouri scored 14 of the first 16 second-half points to make it 48-26 midway through the third quarter. Mimi Reid had 15 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a career-high four steals for 14th-seeded the Rebels, who have lost 17 in a row. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store