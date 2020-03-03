South Carolina, Staley confident heading into SEC tourney

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley stands on the court before an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Texas A&M 60-52. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley brings more than just a 23-game win streak and an unblemished Southeastern Conference record into the league tournament this week.

Staley said she’s got a well-earned confidence and piece of mind about how her young team will perform in its first taste of the postseason. The top-ranked Gamecocks are the event’s No. 1 seed after going 16-0 against league opponents this season.

Staley acknowledges wondering at times when things might overwhelm her team, which starts three freshmen. But lately, she has stopped worrying and counted on her players to perform as they have all season.