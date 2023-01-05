ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati.

The Bills were encouraged after hearing uplifting news on Hamlin’s health earlier on Thursday. You can watch video of the press conference featuring McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, center Mitch Morse, and defensive back Dane Jackson.

“This press conference is about Damar Hamlin whom we love,” McDermott said. “It’s about his parents, Mario and Nina and their extended family. We continue to pray for them during this time and Damar is and remains our number one concern.”

Allen and McDermott both got choked up with emotion while sharing their feelings.

“Being on that field,” Allen said before an extended pause. “You lose sleep. You’re hurt for your brother. A lot of shared grief.”

Allen said that receiving positive updates on Thursday, “eases so much of that pain and that tension that you feel.”

“We heard that news this morning and there’s nothing that could have been told to us to bring our day down,” Allen added. “We’re extremely happy for him and his family. You know, we just want to love up on him. The next chance we get, I don’t know when it’s going to be, hopefully if we get to see him anytime soon, it’s going to be awesome.”

Sean McDermott: "The job description of a coach isn't just coaching x's and o's, it's much more than that. The health and well being of your staff and players is the number one job of a coach in that situation and that includes mental health." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 5, 2023

McDermott: the league is so competitive but the Bengals showed amazing compassion and love — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) January 5, 2023

Yesterday, Damar’s father spoke with the team. His message: The team needs to get back to working to achieving the goals they set for themselves. That (and today’s uplifting update) helped to get them back into a better frame of mind. — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) January 5, 2023

Sean McDermott on why the Bills should play Sunday: "I feel strongly as Mario [Damar's dad] mentioned, that this is what Damar wants and we owe that to Damar and owe that to his family." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 5, 2023