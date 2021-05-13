BMW Charity Pro-Am announces celebrity list for 2021 tournament

Ken Griffey Jr., Roger Clemens & Cedric The Entertainer among Celebrities in BMW Charity Pro-Am field

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am announced the celebrity list for the 2021 tournament Thursday morning at the BMW Performance Center in Greer.

This year’s Korn Ferry Tour event will be June 10-13 at Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley.

The 22 celebrities in this year’s field include 10 first timers highlighted by MLB Hall of Famer, Ken Griffey Jr., 7-time CY Young Award winner, Roger Clemens, & comedian, Cedric The Entertainer.

New celebrities to the event this year include:

  • Professional Boxer Canelo Álvarez
  • Comedian Cedric the Entertainer
  • Former MLB Pitcher Roger Clemens
  • Former MLB Outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.
  • PGA TOUR Radio Personality Brian Katrek
  • World Long Drive Competitor Troy Mullins
  • Rock Singer Jason Scheff (Chicago)
  • Golf Channel Personality Lauren Thompson
  • Former MLB Pitcher David Wells
  • Professional NHL Defenseman James Wisniewski

Returning celebrities include:

  • Actor Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
  • Actor Brian Baumgartner (“Kevin” – The Office)
  • Comedian Larry the Cable Guy
  • ESPN Golf Analyst Michael Collins
  • Country Pop Musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts)
  • Olympic Curler and Gold Medalist Matt Hamilton
  • Sports Radio and Television Personality Ann Liguori
  • Actor Michael Peña
  • Country Pop Musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts)
  • Actor Shep Rose (Southern Charm)
  • Former NFL Wide Receiver and NFL Network Analyst Sterling Sharpe
  • MLB Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith

