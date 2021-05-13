BMW Charity Pro-Am announces celebrity list for 2021 tournament

Ken Griffey Jr., Roger Clemens & Cedric The Entertainer among Celebrities in BMW Charity Pro-Am field

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am announced the celebrity list for the 2021 tournament Thursday morning at the BMW Performance Center in Greer.

This year’s Korn Ferry Tour event will be June 10-13 at Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley.

The 22 celebrities in this year’s field include 10 first timers highlighted by MLB Hall of Famer, Ken Griffey Jr., 7-time CY Young Award winner, Roger Clemens, & comedian, Cedric The Entertainer.

New celebrities to the event this year include:

Professional Boxer Canelo Álvarez

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer

Former MLB Pitcher Roger Clemens

Former MLB Outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.

PGA TOUR Radio Personality Brian Katrek

World Long Drive Competitor Troy Mullins

Rock Singer Jason Scheff (Chicago)

Golf Channel Personality Lauren Thompson

Former MLB Pitcher David Wells

Professional NHL Defenseman James Wisniewski

Returning celebrities include: