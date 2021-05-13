BMW Charity Pro-Am announces celebrity list for 2021 tournament

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am announced the celebrity list for the 2021 tournament Thursday morning at the BMW Performance Center in Greer.
This year’s Korn Ferry Tour event will be June 10-13 at Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley.
The 22 celebrities in this year’s field include 10 first timers highlighted by MLB Hall of Famer, Ken Griffey Jr., 7-time CY Young Award winner, Roger Clemens, & comedian, Cedric The Entertainer.
New celebrities to the event this year include:
- Professional Boxer Canelo Álvarez
- Comedian Cedric the Entertainer
- Former MLB Pitcher Roger Clemens
- Former MLB Outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.
- PGA TOUR Radio Personality Brian Katrek
- World Long Drive Competitor Troy Mullins
- Rock Singer Jason Scheff (Chicago)
- Golf Channel Personality Lauren Thompson
- Former MLB Pitcher David Wells
- Professional NHL Defenseman James Wisniewski
Returning celebrities include:
- Actor Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Actor Brian Baumgartner (“Kevin” – The Office)
- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy
- ESPN Golf Analyst Michael Collins
- Country Pop Musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts)
- Olympic Curler and Gold Medalist Matt Hamilton
- Sports Radio and Television Personality Ann Liguori
- Actor Michael Peña
- Country Pop Musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts)
- Actor Shep Rose (Southern Charm)
- Former NFL Wide Receiver and NFL Network Analyst Sterling Sharpe
- MLB Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith