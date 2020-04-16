BMW Charity Pro-Am canceled

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) – April 16, 2020 – The PGA TOUR announced today additional modifications to the 2019-20 schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with tournament postponements and cancellations across the Korn Ferry Tour as well. As part of the announcement, the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, and all related events scheduled from June 1-7, 2020 at Thornblade Club, The Cliffs Valley and other sites throughout the Upstate, have been cancelled.

“As disappointing as this is for everyone involved, our number one priority is the health and safety of the community-at-large as well as the fans, volunteers, players and sponsors of the tournament,” said Bob Nitto, president of South Carolina Charities, Inc. “Despite the cancellation, the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation remains focused on its mission to raise money and awareness for South Carolina charities and will be working to determine new ways to continue to make a positive impact on the Upstate.”

The South Carolina Charities board of directors and tournament staff appreciate all of the sponsors, volunteers, participants and fans for their continued support as everyone in the community continues to navigate through these unchartered territories. Information will be forthcoming regarding opportunities to rollover sponsorships, playing opportunities and volunteer positions to 2021.