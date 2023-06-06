Carson Young shakes hands on the 18 green after completing round two of the BMW Charity Pro-Am (WSPA)

(WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am will continue through at least 2027 after the Korn Ferry Tour and the tournament sponsors announced a four-year extension of the event.

The one-of-a-kind event on the PGA TOUR’s Korn Ferry Tour features celebrities and amateurs playing alongside professionals.

Title sponsor BMW Manufacturing along with presenting sponsor TD SYNNEX signed the four-year extension.

The tournament is in its 31st year, with the first being played in 1992.

This year’s BMW Charity Pro-Am is being hosted at The Carolina Country Club and Thornblade Club from Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11.

“We are grateful to have the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX as part of the Korn Ferry Tour family,” said Alex Baldwin, president of the Korn Ferry Tour. “With an ever-growing commitment to charitable giving and impact on the local community, we look forward to continuing our partnership with the BMW Charity Pro-Am for years to come.”

Thornblade Club, located in Greer, has been hosting the tournament since 2008 and is also extending its partnership with the event through 2027.