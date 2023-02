Spartanburg –

Former Byrnes & Presbyterian head coach & former South Carolina & South Florida assistant coach Bobby Bentley was on hand for the annual Bentley QB/WR Camp Saturday afternoon at Spartanburg High School.

About 45 athletes from throughout the Palmetto state showed up to get instruction from Coach Bentley as well as his youngest son Brooks, who recently committed to play quarterback at Wingate.

Vikings head coach Mark Hodge was also on hand for the 2-hour camp.